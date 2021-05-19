Advertisement

FHP dashcam captures a vehicle flipping on SR 200 in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday afternoon a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper was witness to a dramatic crash, the dash camera captured the crash on State Road 200 in Ocala. You can see a driver hit another car from the side causing it to flip over.

The trooper braked hard to avoid the wreck, they say no serious injuries resulted from the crash.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Former Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Wester is being accused of planting drugs in...
Former JCSO deputy found guilty on 19 out of 67 charges
Six days after the robbery, four suspects were arrested: Alexis Popkins, Nicholas LeMaster,...
4 arrested on attempted murder charges after robbery in Calhoun County
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Jurors heard both sides of the case and now it’s up to them to decide the final verdict.
Jury returns verdict in Wester’s trial
Leon County Booking Report: May 18, 2021

Latest News

David Copeland and Erin Kelly Copeland were taken into custody on May 13 on charges of...
Tallahassee in-laws accused of massive prescription drug fraud scheme
Leon County is reviewing plans to build a huge retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan...
'Project Mango' renderings
Leon County is reviewing plans to build a huge retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan...
Massive retail ‘fulfillment center’ planned at Mahan/I-10 interchange in Tallahassee
What’s Brewing? May 19, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: May 19, 2021