FSU Presidential Candidate Robert Blouin participates in open forum

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The second finalist for the new President of Florida State University participated in an open forum on Wednesday. Doctor Robert Blouin currently works at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Dr. Blouin is the Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost at UNC Chapel Hill; he’s now competing with two remaining candidates for FSU’s top job.

Blouin attended the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. He then taught at UK, becoming the associate dean for research and graduate education, before moving on to UNC.

Blouin told FSU faculty during Wednesday morning’s forum, his experience as a teacher, a researcher, and a developer, makes him well suited for the job. He described himself as a person who has built research projects from the ground up, then expanding them further.

“I strongly feel that fit is critical to anyone coming into a position like this. And so, why am I here? I believe that I would be a good fit for this university,” said Blouin.

Blouin also said he has a strong history in fundraising and development; he told the group he’s ready to make the case to third party donors or the Florida Legislature on behalf of FSU.

FSU faculty had the opportunity to directly ask Blouin questions during Wednesday’s forum.

Some asked about increasing FSU’s national ranking, others inquired about Blouin’s vision for the role of humanities in the University, and some asked about his thoughts on making FSU the most environmentally sustainable campus in the country.

On the subject of increasing FSU’s national ranking, Blouin spoke about his time at UNC.

“It’s not the buildings, it’s not the landscape, that makes a university great. It’s the people. It starts with the people,” he said. “A great university starts with having a great faculty, which attracts great students. You have to be great at everything. That’s not easy.”

Blouin says FSU has faculty instructors who are doing the fundamental research in their fields. He emphasized the need to be well rounded.

“If we advance at this university with a strong research agenda with the goal of being top 10, and we give up on the things that we do really well, we will be doing a mistake,” said Blouin. “We have to be able to do it all very very well and that’s the challenge.”

His focus on keeping FSU well rounded also came up in his response to the humanities inquiry; he told the audience one of the most fundamental things students need to know how to do is write.

“You can’t be great without humanities,” he said. “Every department needs to be looked at to make sure it’s successful.”

One computer science professor asked Blouin about how the University administration could get more involved in helping different departments collaborate. Blouin cited the creation of UNC’s new school of data science as an example of his success; he also added that he’s created research clusters throughout the university.

“I have been a champion for the entrepreneurial spirit. I am a champion of enabling faculty and creating the infrastructure to allow faculty to translate their scholarship or their science to the next level,” said Blouin.

Other faculty members asked Blouin about furthering partnerships with FAMU, foreign government interference in faculty research, and how he would establish relationships with the legislature.

Blouin said that as a public university, he believes FSU is here to support residents of the state, and he would emphasize that.

The final candidate, Giovanni Piedimonte, currently Vice President for Research at Tulane University, has his forums on Thursday. Robert McCullough’s forum was on Tuesday.

