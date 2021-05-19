Advertisement

FSU presidential search controversy continues

By Jake Stofan
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University has narrowed down its Presidential candidates to three.

Notably, Florida Education Commission Richard Corcoran isn’t one of those, after the university’s accreditation was threatened over his candidacy, but some are now calling for the search to be halted.

Because Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran also serves on the Florida Board of Governors, which has the final say on university presidential hires, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges sent a letter warning the Board that FSU’s accreditation could be put at risk if Corcoran were chosen.

It was an issue raised during Corcoran’s interview Saturday.

“I think what SACS is doing, SACSCOC, in many ways is in and of itself undue influence,” said Corcoran.

Corcoran didn’t make the list of finalists, which didn’t make sense to State Representative Randy Fine who severed under Corcoran’s time as House Speaker.

“Richard has shown that he is a transformative leader,” said Fine.

Alan Levine, a member of the Board of Governors, has called for the presidential search to be halted.

In an email sent to the Chancellor of the State University System of Florida he argued the letter from SACSCOC tainted the process.

Fine agreed with that assessment.

“It is not appropriate for an outside entity to look for some technicality for someone like Richard Corcoran not to be able to serve,” said Fine.

The union representing faculty at FSU told us it doesn’t see a problem with the SACSCOC letter, but acknowledged the controversy it’s causing could mean Corcoran is still in the running.

“At the trustee’s meeting they could say we’re starting over, they could say we’re adding another candidate,” said Mathew Lata, President of the FSU Chapter of the United Faculty of Florida.

The President of SACSCOC told us in an email, the initial letter sent to the Board of Governor’s ‘wasn’t directed to Corcoran personally’.

She stood by the stance that members of the Board should resign if they’re seeking a job that the Board will make the final hiring decision.

We reached out to the Chancellor of the State University System of Florida and asked what if any action may be taken as a result of the complaint from the Board of Governors member, but did not hear back.

