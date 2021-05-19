“I can live happy with that:” those pulled over by former deputy Wester pleased with conviction

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It took several minutes for the clerk of court to read out the verdicts to all 67 charges inside the Jackson County courthouse Tuesday afternoon, a process that ended with the revelation that former JCSO deputy Zachary Wester is now a convicted felon.

Wester was found guilty on 19 charges in a trial that lasted just over a week

The news came just over three years after Joshua Emanuel found himself flabbergasted on the side of a road while Deputy Wester quizzed him on a syringe he had allegedly found in the car.

Fast forward to 20201, and Emanuel told WCTV he can finally live in peace.

“We were kind of biting our nails a little bit wondering what would happen,” he said. “But hearing my name on some of those charges and hearing guilty for all of them was relieving.”

Emanuel was among the three traffic stop cases that ended win convictions Tuesday, but nine other cases ended with a “not guilty” verdict.

“Hearing all the rest of them with a not guilty verdict kind of puts a pit in your stomach, knowing what happened on the side of the roads,” he said.

Tallahassee attorney Marie Mattox represents around thirty people in civil court who say they were victims of Wester’s actions.

“They’ve waiting to see this for a very long time,” she said.

While she doesn’t represent any of the three people who were connected to the guilty verdicts, she said Tuesday’s convictions were enough for now.

“The fact that he was convicted is a way for them to heal even if it wasn’t their case,” she said. “Just the fact he was walked out in handcuffs is tremendous relief to them.”

Emanuel said he wants a lengthy sentence for Wester.

“When you abuse power the way he was doing, I physically cannot justify that, there’s no reason to have someone willing to do that out on the streets,” he said.

Wester’s attorney declined to talk to WCTV in the aftermath of the verdict. WCTV reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for comment, but hadn’t received any by Tuesday night.

