Mama’s Mac by The Prepared Table’s Robin O’Donnell
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS:
- 5 cups uncooked shell pasta
- 2 ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 1 ¾ cup sour cream
- 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
- ¾ cup sugar
- ½ tablespoon pepper
- 1 ½ teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 small bell peppers, chopped
- 2 red onions, chopped
- 3 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Instructions:
- Boil pasta in salted water according to package; drain and coat with 1 tablespoon of oil. Set aside to cool to room temperature while you mix the sauce.
- In a bowl, mix mayo, sour cream, vinegar, sugar, mustard and seasonings.
- Add pasta to a large bowl and pour sauce over pasta. Mix together.
- Add chopped bell pepper, onion and cheddar cheese.
- Best refrigerated for several hours or overnight.
