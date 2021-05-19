Advertisement

Mama’s Mac by The Prepared Table’s Robin O’Donnell

By Robin O'Donnell | The Prepared Table
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGREDIENTS:

  • 5 cups uncooked shell pasta
  • 2 ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 ¾ cup sour cream
  • 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
  • ¾ cup sugar
  • ½ tablespoon pepper
  • 1 ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 small bell peppers, chopped
  • 2 red onions, chopped
  • 3 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Instructions:

  • Boil pasta in salted water according to package; drain and coat with 1 tablespoon of oil.  Set aside to cool to room temperature while you mix the sauce.
  • In a bowl, mix mayo, sour cream, vinegar, sugar, mustard and seasonings.
  • Add pasta to a large bowl and pour sauce over pasta.  Mix together.
  • Add chopped bell pepper, onion and cheddar cheese.
  • Best refrigerated for several hours or overnight.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Wester is being accused of planting drugs in...
Former JCSO deputy found guilty on 19 out of 67 charges
Six days after the robbery, four suspects were arrested: Alexis Popkins, Nicholas LeMaster,...
4 arrested on attempted murder charges after robbery in Calhoun County
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Jurors heard both sides of the case and now it’s up to them to decide the final verdict.
Jury returns verdict in Wester’s trial
Leon County Booking Report: May 18, 2021

Latest News

Robin O'Donnell from The Prepared Table showcased her "Mama's Mac" recipe on the WCTV set!
Mama's Mac by Prepared Table's Robin O'Donnell
Cookies
Cooking with Will - Eight Chocolate Cookies
Cookies
WCTV Good Morning Show Weekend Edition - Cooking with Will
Chef Albert Schmid from Keiser University showcased this scrumptious scallop dish on the WCTV...
Seared Scallops with Pesto Pasta and Balsamic Syrup