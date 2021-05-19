Man seen getting hit by TPD officers in viral video speaks out

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 26-year-old man seen on video getting hit repeatedly by Tallahassee Police Department officers has shared his side of the story.

That video has now gone viral on social media and will be reviewed by the city’s Police Review Board at a meeting next month.

On Wednesday, Reverend R.B. Holmes held a press conference at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, so local faith-based leaders could call for truth and transparency when it comes to the TPD incident.

“What we don’t want to do which is why we’re having this press conference, we don’t want to let the negative voices exploit the narrative for personal or political reasons,” said Rev. Holmes.

“The only thing in my mind Reverend Holmes, the first was Rodney King, that the whole world witnessed him being beaten,” said president of Tallahassee Urban League, Curtis Taylor.

About half an hour into the press conference, Jacques Kirkland, along with his attorney Mutaqee Akbar, joined to share Kirkland’s side of the story.

Kirkland says he was coming home from a party and fell asleep at a stoplight while returning home. He didn’t go into too many details on the advice of his lawyer, but said when he was put in handcuffs, he tensed up because they were very tight.

“When I tensed up my arm to suppress the pain from what she had did, and next thing you know, she took me to the ground and the other officers that were there came and they came on my back,” recalled Kirkland. “And I was trying to tell them that were hurting me and to just adjust myself, but they didn’t do anything, next thing you know I was getting beaten.”

Kirkland says he suffered injuries to his head and legs.

“He was on the ground subdued, three officers on him and he got hit with a baton so he could take his arm from up under him, which he couldn’t do because the officers were on top of him,” said Kirkland’s lawyer, Mutaqee Akbar.

“When you look at policy specifically the use of batons, there has to be aggressive behavior that is going on. We saw in those 8 seconds that he wasn’t being aggressive in those 8 seconds while he was being hit,” said Akbar.

Deputy City Manager Cynthia Barber, who oversees TPD, said the full video they were able to see from the store’s camera showed active resistance and the force used was consistent with TPD’s policy and training.

Barber says the eight-second social media video only shows a fraction of what happened.

“The bottom line is the young man did not want to be handcuffed and he made every effort not to do so. Including at some point holding a female officer’s shirt and vest in his grasp. Also kicking, you can clearly see the leg kicking and flailing, just a number of actions that were resistant to being put in handcuffs,” said Barber.

Barber added that the full video won’t be released until after the Police Review Board takes a look at the case. They’ll be reviewing and discussing the video at a meeting on June 3.

