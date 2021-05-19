Massive retail ‘fulfillment center’ planned at Mahan/I-10 interchange in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is reviewing plans to build a huge retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan Drive and Interstate 10, on the east side of Tallahassee. It’s not clear what company is behind the plans, which are dubbed “Project Mango.”

Documents from the county’s development support department show the project is planned on a 170-acre site on the north side of Mahan between I-10 and Thornton Road. One hundred and ten acres of the property would be developed, three lots would be reconfigured for future development and nearly 30 acres would be set aside as a conservation area.

The fulfillment center of “mixed retail goods” would be approximately 630,000 square feet.

Leon County’s Department of Development Support and Environmental Management will hold an application review meeting scheduled for May 26. It will be held in person at the Renaissance Building and via Zoom. After that, the project will either be continued for more review or move forward to public hearings.

The Development Review Committee will provide its decision on the project to the Board of County Commissioners for a final hearing and decision.

Seefried Industrial Properties is set to build the warehouse, according to the project documents. Kimley Horn and Associates out of Lakeland is acting as an agent.

Web retail giant Amazon calls its warehouses fulfillment centers. WCTV has reached out to the builder, the agent and Amazon for comment but we have not heard back.

WCTV is also reaching out to county leaders for more information on the proposal, how it would affect the surrounding area, the jobs it would bring and its overall economic impact.

