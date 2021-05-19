Advertisement

Tallahassee softball regional to allow full capacity at Joanne Graf Field

Fans sing the Florida State fight song with the FSU softball team after a game at JoAnne Graf Field.
Fans sing the Florida State fight song with the FSU softball team after a game at JoAnne Graf Field.(Fletcher Keel | WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University has announced this weekend’s Tallahassee softball Regional will be played with a full capacity crowd at Joanne Graf Field

The announcement from FSU comes hours after the NCAA made an announcement saying all rounds of this year’s baseball and softball tournaments can be played with full capacity.

FSU, the #10 overall seed, welcomes in Auburn, UCF and Kennesaw State for the regional round.

The Noles open their run to Oklahoma City on Friday against Kennesaw State at 4:30 p.m. Auburn and UCF will open the Tallahassee Regional at 2 p.m. Friday.

For ticket information, click here.

