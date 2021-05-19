Tallahassee softball regional to allow full capacity at Joanne Graf Field

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University has announced this weekend’s Tallahassee softball Regional will be played with a full capacity crowd at Joanne Graf Field

The announcement from FSU comes hours after the NCAA made an announcement saying all rounds of this year’s baseball and softball tournaments can be played with full capacity.

With the updated @NCAA attendance policy, the 2021 Tallahassee Regional will be at full capacity. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 9 am. #Onetribe pic.twitter.com/QVX3jdkABd — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) May 19, 2021

FSU, the #10 overall seed, welcomes in Auburn, UCF and Kennesaw State for the regional round.

The Noles open their run to Oklahoma City on Friday against Kennesaw State at 4:30 p.m. Auburn and UCF will open the Tallahassee Regional at 2 p.m. Friday.

