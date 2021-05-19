The Forgotten Initiative launches campaign to raise awareness about Georgia foster care

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Forgotten Initiative is asking the people of Thomas County to grab a string for foster care awareness.

According to TFI volunteer Alex Martin, more than half of the children in Thomasville foster care are being moved to other communities due to the limited foster families. With at least 51 children in the foster care system locally, and only 11 families to house them, Martin said it’s important to bring awareness to those impacted by the system and to provide support.

“The forgotten initiative is a nationwide, faith-based nonprofit that serves the foster care community, and it’s new to Thomasville we just launched it in February,” said Martin.

Martin said she and her husband have been planning to foster for a while now, which initially drew her to learn and advocate for people currently experiencing the foster family lifestyle. On May 20, people are asked to wear a string tied around their finger symbolizing their support. However, support can also be show through time, and donations.

“We have drives where we can stock the Department of Children and Families office, our care closet with pajamas, bags and pillows and blankets and toiletries so that when those children come into care that they really have something of their own that they can take with them,” said Martin.

The strings along with flyers for more information about the advocacy group can be found in local businesses free of charge.

Martin said if you are unable to visit a business and grab a string you can still use something from home, and post a picture throughout the day in honor of the foster care community.

