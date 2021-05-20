BPS investigating after attempted ATM machine theft

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety is investigating after an attempted theft of a stand-alone ATM machine on Saturday, May 15.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. at Regions Bank located at at 103 N. West Street, according to BPS

Upon arrival on scene, BPS deputies noticed a white Ford pickup truck with its engine running and passenger door open parked near the ATM machine. Ropes and chains were connected the truck to the ATM machine, and a crowbar was laying on the ground, BPS said.

It was determined that the truck’s ignition had been tampered with indicating that the vehicle most likely had been stolen as well. Bank camera footage showed three male suspects in and around the truck and ATM machine at the time of the incident.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact BPS at (229) 248-2038.

