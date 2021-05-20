Emancipation Day notice defaced with racial slur

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone defaced a notice saying county offices are closed for Emancipation Day.

A FAMU student noticed the racist graffiti on the entrance to the Community Room at the Historic Amtrak Station opposite Domi Station.

The county had a sign taped to the door saying “In Observance of the Emancipation Holiday” Leon County Cares will be closed on Thursday, 5/20/21.

Under “Emancipation Holiday,” someone used a black marker to scrawl a racial slur. The student who noticed the graffiti said the slur was written on several signs posted at the doors of the building.

A Leon County spokesperson said staff was dispatched to investigate and remove any defaced signs as soon as they learned about the vandalism.

The spokesperson said the county will work fully with local law enforcement to identify who’s behind the hate speech.

“The County strongly condemns hate speech of any kind and is saddened by such defacement of County property,” County Administrator Vince Long said in a statement to WCTV.

“The County will work fully with local law enforcement to identify the individual or individuals responsible to ensure justice is served. To see such hate speech on Florida Emancipation Day further underscores the need for continued action and conversation focused on racial equity,” said Long’s statement.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.