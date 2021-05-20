Advertisement

Emancipation Day notice defaced with racial slur

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone defaced a notice saying county...
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone defaced a notice saying county offices are closed for Emancipation Day.(WCTV Viewer)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone defaced a notice saying county offices are closed for Emancipation Day.

A FAMU student noticed the racist graffiti on the entrance to the Community Room at the Historic Amtrak Station opposite Domi Station.

The county had a sign taped to the door saying “In Observance of the Emancipation Holiday” Leon County Cares will be closed on Thursday, 5/20/21.

Under “Emancipation Holiday,” someone used a black marker to scrawl a racial slur. The student who noticed the graffiti said the slur was written on several signs posted at the doors of the building.

A Leon County spokesperson said staff was dispatched to investigate and remove any defaced signs as soon as they learned about the vandalism.

The spokesperson said the county will work fully with local law enforcement to identify who’s behind the hate speech.

“The County strongly condemns hate speech of any kind and is saddened by such defacement of County property,” County Administrator Vince Long said in a statement to WCTV.

“The County will work fully with local law enforcement to identify the individual or individuals responsible to ensure justice is served. To see such hate speech on Florida Emancipation Day further underscores the need for continued action and conversation focused on racial equity,” said Long’s statement.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County is reviewing plans to build a huge retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan...
Massive retail ‘fulfillment center’ planned at Mahan/I-10 interchange in Tallahassee
David Copeland and Erin Kelly Copeland were taken into custody on May 13 on charges of...
Tallahassee in-laws accused of massive prescription drug fraud scheme
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
The Tallahassee Police Department has released body camera and surveillance videos from...
Tallahassee police body cam videos from Sunday DUI arrest posted on YouTube
The 26-year-old man seen on video getting hit repeatedly by Tallahassee Police Department...
Man seen getting hit by TPD officers in viral video speaks out

Latest News

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating after shots fired on Myers Park Ln.
On this day 156 years ago, the Emancipation Proclamation was read aloud in Florida’s capital...
Push to recognize the end of slavery as official state holiday continues
The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and Bradford County Fire Rescue worked to put out a fire...
Man sets motel on fire in Bradford County, firefighters work to put it out
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office in Texas reported that it arrested John Warren and Cynthia...
Texas suspects arrested in Lowndes County, 74 vehicles seized during investigation