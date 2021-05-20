FSU Presidential Candidate Giovanni Piedimonte participates in open forum

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The final candidate for Florida State University’s president position participated in open forums Thursday with faculty students and community groups.

Dr. Giovanni Piedimonte is currently the Vice President for Research at Tulane University.

Piedimonte told the assembled group that he had a humble upbringing, with neither of his parents attending school. He said he was the first to graduate in his family, attending medical school in Rome. He said he graduated at the top of his class, with a dream to be an academic physician.

He then attended the University of California San Francisco for a fellowship, and he remained in the United States to do research.

Piedimonte worked at the University of Miami for 11 years, building pulmonary programs from scratch, starting a housing center, and an accredited scholarship program.

He then moved on to the West Virginia University when then-Governor Joe Manchin reached out to him to work on better services for children and mothers. After that, he went to Cleveland, where he said he learned how to build hospitals, and manage hospitals and healthcare services.

Piedimonte said he tries to “cross pollinate” with people who do things differently; he said he loves working with colleagues from the liberal arts and architecture. He said his current job at Tulane involves bringing all kinds of people together.

Piedimonte told FSU faculty that he wants to make the university a more comprehensive, global, and holistic institution. He said his specific experience in public health, medicine, and engineering makes him best suited for Florida State.

“I feel that my areas in which I specialize are the ones that are missing from the picture of FSU becoming a national leader,” said Piedimonte. “You are not going to have those things done by someone who has not dedicated 20, 30 years of his life, like I have dedicated to it.”

Faculty asked Piedimonte about his experience in working with governments to get university funding, his thoughts on foreign interference in faculty work and the importance of the environment.

One English professor asked the candidate about his vision for the humanities in the university. She brought up concerns that he hadn’t mentioned English or the arts.

Piedimonte responded that he understands those are some of the core strengths of FSU, but by improving other departments, FSU can get more funding for everyone.

“My idea will be while growing the things, the specialties that are already excellent, to grow in parallel, the areas that need help,” said Piedimonte. “The areas that are already strong are going to get enormous benefit because to raise more money from NIH and foundations is going to bring money to the university.”

Another professor asked him about his experience obtaining state funding.

Piedimonte said if he gets the job, the first meeting he’d try to schedule would be with the Governor. He said he learned at WVU that you cannot be successful without getting money from the state.

Another professor asked Piedimonte about his commitment to diversity. Piedimonte replied that although he himself is an immigrant, he realized how much he did not know when Tulane hired a diversity and inclusion officer.

He said he believes there is intrinsic bias and that he’s ready to learn and adapt.

“I realized how much I don’t know,” he said. “I realized how many things I thought I was doing right that I’m not doing right.”

An oceanography professor asked Piedimonte about sustainability and his commitment to the environment.

Piedimonte spoke about his time living in New Orleans at Tulane.

“It’s not a matter of opinion,” he said of erosion along the Louisiana coast. “If New Orleans disappears, Miami is going to disappear. New York is going to disappear. Boston is going to disappear. Venice is going to disappear. We need to make sure we do everything to ensure resilience and sustainability.”

He also said one way to address climate change is through research.

“Those things that you’re talking about are near and dear to my heart,” he said.

Piedimonte was the final candidate to participate in FSU’s open forums; Richard McCullough and Robert Blouin’s forums were on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to a press release, the FSU Board of Trustees is meeting on Monday, May 24th; they are scheduled to interview the three candidates and select a president from among them.

