FWC offers tips for boaters during National Safe Boating Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - National Safe Boating Week in Florida begins May 22, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has offered tips for boaters to stay safe while on the water.

In a press release, Maj. Rob, FWC’s Boating and Waterways section leader said, “Reminding people to be safe and slow down is our top priority. Nothing can ruin an enjoyable and memorable experience on the water faster than a boating accident.”

FWC encourages boaters to wear their life jackets, maintain 360-degree awareness and know the dangers as well as the penalties for operating a boat while impaired.

According to FWC boating accident statistics, almost half of all reportable boating accidents in 2020 were due to collisions and 44% of those collisions were attributed to operator inattention or improper lookout.

You can search online at the Florida Public Boat Ramp Finder to help you find a safe place to launch your boat, and additional boating safety tips can be found by clicking here.

