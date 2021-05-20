Advertisement

GSP arrests 2 after finding meth, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms during traffic stop

Alicia Ann Kouts, 31, of Bainbridge address, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of ecstasy, possession of a schedule 1 drug and possession of marijuana.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Two women were arrested Friday after Georgia State Patrol found a large quantity of drugs during a traffic stop.

Alicia Ann Kouts, 31, of Bainbridge address, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of ecstasy, possession of a schedule 1 drug and possession of marijuana.

Tanya McMillan, 41, of Bainbridge, was arrested and charged with DUI and several other traffic violations.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. when Bainbridge Public Safety deputies responded to the intersection of MLK Jr. Drive and Walnut Street to assist GSP with a traffic stop, according to BPS. During a search, GSP Troopers located seven plastic bags containing a white crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine, a plastic bag containing psilocybin mushrooms, a plastic bag containing marijuana and ecstasy pills.

