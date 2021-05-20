GSP arrests 2 after finding meth, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms during traffic stop

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Two women were arrested Friday after Georgia State Patrol found a large quantity of drugs during a traffic stop.

Alicia Ann Kouts, 31, of Bainbridge address, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of ecstasy, possession of a schedule 1 drug and possession of marijuana.

Tanya McMillan, 41, of Bainbridge, was arrested and charged with DUI and several other traffic violations.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. when Bainbridge Public Safety deputies responded to the intersection of MLK Jr. Drive and Walnut Street to assist GSP with a traffic stop, according to BPS. During a search, GSP Troopers located seven plastic bags containing a white crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine, a plastic bag containing psilocybin mushrooms, a plastic bag containing marijuana and ecstasy pills.

