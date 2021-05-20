Advertisement

Leon County Schools creates educational materials for Emancipation Day

Leon County Schools unveiled new Emancipation Day infographics on Thursday.
Leon County Schools unveiled new Emancipation Day infographics on Thursday.
By Monica Casey
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - May 20 is a historic day for the state of Florida; it’s the day the Emancipation Proclamation was read in Tallahassee 156 years ago.

Leon County Schools have worked with local leaders to create special lessons plans for Thursday to teach students about African American History.

There are new interactive timelines for elementary, middle, and high school students being used in schools all around the County.

LCSO Superintendent Rocky Hanna said that as a former American history teacher, he’s proud to see this curriculum in schools. He said he believes LCSO is doing more today to teach about African American history than they were when he was a teacher 20 years ago.

The timelines being shown to elementary school students include blurbs about emancipation, reconstruction, Jim Crow laws, the Harlem Renaissance, the Civil Rights Act, and the Voting Rights Act.

Hanna said Leon County gave each school options for principals to create programs for their students.

He said learning about this history is vital.

”That was a dark period in our nation’s history, prior to Emancipation Day, but I think Emancipation Day was the beginning of us coming clean, washing away the sins of our past, and moving forward in a direction to bring all Americans together with equality,” said Hanna.

The schools worked with community partners, including Althemese Barnes and Cheryl Collier-Brown, to ensure the educators are teaching the history with the proper context.

The school district has also been recognized as an African American History Exemplar District.

