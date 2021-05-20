Advertisement

Man sets motel on fire in Bradford County, firefighters work to put it out

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and Bradford County Fire Rescue worked to put out a fire at a motel in Lawtey after a man set the building on fire Thursday morning.(BCSO)
By Action News Jax
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTEY, Fla. (WJAX) — The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and Bradford County Fire Rescue worked to put out a fire at a motel in Lawtey after a man set the building on fire Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the man set the building on fire and then walked to a convenience store where he told the clerk what he did.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man told them that he had explosives in one of the rooms and on himself.

Officers arrested the man shortly after; however, he did resist. According to the spokesperson, a couple of officers suffered minor injuries.

The Alachua County bomb squad was called to investigate the incident. The spokesperson told WJAX that they did not find anything.

Firefighters are working to put out the fire. People in the area are asked to avoid US 301 and all of County Road 125 as they work to put out the fire.

Officials said no one was hurt in the incident.

INCIDENT UPDATE - Multiple agencies are on scene of the fire at the Economy Inn in Lawtey, 23750 US Highway 301. Around...

Posted by Sheriff Gordon Smith - Bradford County Sheriff on Thursday, May 20, 2021

