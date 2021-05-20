New performing arts center coming to South Ga.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A new performing arts center is coming to Valdosta State University.

More than $12 million out of the state budget will go to build the more than $18 million dollar facility.

The current VSU theater is located on the main campus.

The proposed performing arts center will be located in the lot formerly known as Ashley Cinema near the intersection of Ashley Street and Northside Drive.

“We’re going to razzle-dazzle them,” said Arthur Blake Pearce, Dean for College of the Arts.

The new center will feature a larger performing space, 350 seats, a black box theater that will seat 100 people, advanced technology capabilities, larger makeup, and costume space.

As well as more room for rehearsal and set construction.

“It’s time for an upgrade. So we are hoping our new Performing Arts Center is going to meet all the needs for the next generations to come,” said Pearce.

Pearce says their current space is over 50 years old.

Although it’s done its part, the upgrade is needed, not only for students but for the community.

He says Peach State Summer Theatre is a big tourism drive in the region.

VSU has been hosting it in their theater on campus for over 30 years.

“I think it’s so important, it’s so awesome. Our current facility as great as it is, and has contributed so much to our program. It’s not large enough to accomplish what we need to accomplish, o thoroughly learn the skills we need to with our degree,” said Taylor Gay, a senior theater student.

Although she’ll graduate soon, she says she’d love to return and perform for Peach State, especially now in a new facility.

“We’re all really excited, you don’t have an opportunity to construct a facility like this very often,” said Pearce.

Crews are working on the design plans and demolishing the current building.

The new performing arts center could open as early as fall 2023.

