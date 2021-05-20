Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in Valdosta accident

crash generic
crash generic(AP Images)
By Krista Monk
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday night, according to a VPD press release.

The press release states officers responded to a call about a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the 500 block of River Street just before 11 p.m.

VPD said the pedestrian was later identified as Alvin Kemp, 63, of Valdosta.

Kemp was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Kemp,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.

VPD said this incident is still an active investigation and no further details could be released at this time.

