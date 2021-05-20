Advertisement

Small plane makes crash landing in Terrell County

A small private plane made a crash landing on a highway Thursday morning in Terrell County.
A small private plane made a crash landing on a highway Thursday morning in Terrell County.(WALB)
By Dave Miller | WALB News
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A small private plane made a crash landing on a highway Thursday morning in Terrell County.

The extent of injuries of the pilot or anyone aboard is not known right now.

Internet data shows the plane, a Mooney M20K, is owned by BFC Enterprises, of Carson City, Nevada, and is built to seat four people.

First responders are on the scene.

WALB will have more information on this developing story when it is available.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County is reviewing plans to build a huge retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan...
Massive retail ‘fulfillment center’ planned at Mahan/I-10 interchange in Tallahassee
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
David Copeland and Erin Kelly Copeland were taken into custody on May 13 on charges of...
Tallahassee in-laws accused of massive prescription drug fraud scheme
Zachary Wester is taken away in handcuffs following the verdict Tuesday.
“I can live happy with that:” those pulled over by former deputy Wester pleased with conviction
The 26-year-old man seen on video getting hit repeatedly by Tallahassee Police Department...
Man seen getting hit by TPD officers in viral video speaks out

Latest News

Leon County Booking Report: May 20, 2021
The Tallahassee Police Department has released body camera and surveillance videos from...
Tallahassee police body cam videos from Sunday DUI arrest posted on YouTube
What’s Brewing? May 20, 2021
What's Brewing? May 20, 2021
What's Brewing? May 20, 2021