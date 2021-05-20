Small plane makes crash landing in Terrell County

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A small private plane made a crash landing on a highway Thursday morning in Terrell County.

The extent of injuries of the pilot or anyone aboard is not known right now.

Internet data shows the plane, a Mooney M20K, is owned by BFC Enterprises, of Carson City, Nevada, and is built to seat four people.

First responders are on the scene.

WALB will have more information on this developing story when it is available.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.