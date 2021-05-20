Advertisement

Study: War, climate displaced tens of millions in 2020

Residents navigate flooded streets in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil, on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Residents navigate flooded streets in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil, on Thursday, May 13, 2021.(AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — A key group that monitors internal displacement is reporting Thursday that violence and disasters — often caused or worsened by the impact of climate change — forced people to relocate within their countries more than 40 million times last year, the highest such tally in over a decade.

The Internal Displacement Monitoring Center, in its latest annual global report, says a record 55 million people were living away from their homes but within their countries at the end of last year, as storms and floods, as well as both protracted and new conflicts, drove up the figures that have been growing for more than a decade. Sometimes people have moved two or three times.

The Geneva-based center, which is part of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said the number of internally displaced was more than twice that of refugees — those who flee to another country — at the end of last year. The group cautioned that the figures were likely a “significant underestimate” because COVID-19 travel restrictions impeded the collection of data.

“It’s shocking that someone was forced to flee their home inside their own country every single second last year,” said NRC secretary-general Jan Egeland. “We are failing to protect the world’s most vulnerable people from conflict and disasters.”

Of those displaced at the end of the year, some 48 million people had fled conflict and violence and 7 million had escaped from disasters, the group said.

The center pointed to escalating violence and wider activity from extremist groups in countries like Ethiopia, Mozambique and Burkina Faso last year, and ongoing wars in places like Congo, Syria and Afghanistan. It also noted intense cyclone seasons in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and long rainy seasons in the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa, saying such weather woes uprooted millions.

Overall, the highest number of internally displaced people last year was in China, which faces floods regularly and authorities encourage or require internal displacement to get out of the way of rising waters, followed by the Philippines and Bangladesh. More than 5 million people in China were forced into internal displacement last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County is reviewing plans to build a huge retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan...
Massive retail ‘fulfillment center’ planned at Mahan/I-10 interchange in Tallahassee
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
David Copeland and Erin Kelly Copeland were taken into custody on May 13 on charges of...
Tallahassee in-laws accused of massive prescription drug fraud scheme
Zachary Wester is taken away in handcuffs following the verdict Tuesday.
“I can live happy with that:” those pulled over by former deputy Wester pleased with conviction
The Tallahassee Police Department says two people suffered gunshot wounds at The Villages...
2 people hurt in accidental shooting on West Pensacola Street, Tallahassee police say

Latest News

Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel unleashes strikes as expectations for truce rise
In this picture tweeted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William receives...
Prince William receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Israeli citizens saying that he's...
Netanyahu pledges to continue Gaza attacks
Lab experiments suggest both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines protect against the variants first...
COVID-19 vaccine booster may be needed in year as protection declines