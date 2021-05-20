Tallahassee, Leon County commemorate Florida Emancipation Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee took a step back in time on Thursday to mark a turning point in history.

Reenactors with the John G. Riley Museum and the United States Colored Troops commemorated the day the Emancipation Proclamation was read aloud in Florida to announce the freedom of slaves.

That reading happened at the Knott House in Tallahassee on May 20th , 1865.

More than 150 years after the Emancipation Proclamation was read aloud, for the first time both the city of Tallahassee and Leon County recognize May 20th as a holiday.

On Thursday, several events took place including a tribute to the fallen Black union soldiers at the Old City Cemetery.

A gun salute was given, along with the playing of “Taps” to honor the lives lost in Tallahassee and across Florida during the Civil War.

“We like to say knowing one’s history is to know it, but to see it in living history form where you see the soldiers and look like those soldiers is what we’re commemorating today,” said Jarvis Rosier of the United States Colored Troops.

Every year, the John G. Riley Museum makes visits to the Old City Cemetery to lay a single red rose on the headstones of the soldiers, a tradition that dates back to the late 1860s.

“Embracing and teaching with accuracy, it could help us to understand, I think, a lot of what’s going on today,” said Althemese Barnes, the founder of the John G. Riley Museum.

Barnes says many of the 72 headstones are still unmarked to this day but hopes to identify those soldiers with the help of the United States Colored Troops.

“It’s coming along quite well. We think by next year’s recognition ceremony, we will be able to name many of those soldiers buried here in the Old City Cemetery,” said Barnes.

As history unfolded in Tallahassee, officials hope to keep the history of Emancipation on the shelves in Florida for years to come.

The last event on Thursday’s calendar is a virtual town hall where a panel of speakers will discuss the past and how it can reshape the future.

All the events of the month will wrap on Saturday, May 22nd with a virtual Abolitionist and Emancipation Ball.

As for the reason why the Emancipation Proclamation wasn’t recognized until more than two years after President Lincoln signed it, that was because the confederate states didn’t recognize Lincoln as their President, which is why many different states have different emancipation days.

But in Florida, that day is May 20.

