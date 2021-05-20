Tallahassee Police Department arrests 4 following North Monroe Street drug bust

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department made a large drug bust Tuesday, according to a Facebook post made by the agency.

The bust was made as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug sales in the 2800 block of North Monroe Street. Investigators found methamphetamine, methylone, marijuana, cocaine, alprazolam, numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Four suspects were subsequently taken into custody on charges ranging from possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, to maintaining a drug house.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.