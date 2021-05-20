Advertisement

Tallahassee Police Department arrests 4 following North Monroe Street drug bust

The Tallahassee Police Department made a large drug bust Tuesday.
The Tallahassee Police Department made a large drug bust Tuesday.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department made a large drug bust Tuesday, according to a Facebook post made by the agency.

The bust was made as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug sales in the 2800 block of North Monroe Street. Investigators found methamphetamine, methylone, marijuana, cocaine, alprazolam, numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Four suspects were subsequently taken into custody on charges ranging from possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, to maintaining a drug house.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County is reviewing plans to build a huge retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan...
Massive retail ‘fulfillment center’ planned at Mahan/I-10 interchange in Tallahassee
David Copeland and Erin Kelly Copeland were taken into custody on May 13 on charges of...
Tallahassee in-laws accused of massive prescription drug fraud scheme
The Tallahassee Police Department has released body camera and surveillance videos from...
Tallahassee police body cam videos from Sunday DUI arrest posted on YouTube
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
The 26-year-old man seen on video getting hit repeatedly by Tallahassee Police Department...
Man seen getting hit by TPD officers in viral video speaks out

Latest News

Tallahassee Community College has been recognized as one of the top ten colleges in the nation...
TCC recognized as 1 of top 10 colleges in nation by Aspen Institute
Bainbridge Public Safety is investigating after an attempted theft of a stand-alone ATM machine...
BPS investigating after attempted ATM machine theft
An inmates rights organization is speaking out after a former prison supervisor pleaded guilty...
Organization works to ensure justice for inmates in South Georgia
NOAA’s 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook issues a 60% chance for an above average season