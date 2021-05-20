Advertisement

Tallahassee Police investigating after shots fired on Myers Park Ln.

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating an incident in which shots were fired in the 500 block of Myers Park Lane Thursday.

TPD says no injuries were reported.

No other details are available at this time, according to officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated. WCTV is sending a reporter to the scene.

