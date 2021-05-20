Taylor County Commission votes to name firestation in honor of Chad Reed

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) - It is an honor 11 years in the making, the Taylor County Commission voted early this month to name fire station number 7 in Steinhatchee after Chad Reed. Reed was a Dixie County Sheriff’s captain in January 2010 when he was killed in the line of duty.

Growing up in Steinhatchee, Reed began helping his father fight fires as a young boy and later he became Dixie County’s head of emergency services.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.