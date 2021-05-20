Texas suspects arrested in Lowndes County, 74 vehicles seized during investigation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation helped Texas Rangers arrest two people in what they call an organized crime theft operation that stole more than $1 million.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office in Texas reported that it arrested John Warren and Cynthia Warren Tuesday in Lowndes County, charging them with theft and engaging in criminal activity.

According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, it has been investigating John Warren since 2020, saying he charged more than $1.3 million to false companies on the Vector Fleet Management company credit card.

Investigators said they seized more than 50 vehicles and equipment in Lowndes County as well as another 24 vehicles in Odessa, Texas.

Texas officials said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

