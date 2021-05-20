Advertisement

TPD asking public for help locating missing endangered woman

Kylie N. Fickling, 19, was last seen Thursday in the area of 600 Dixie Drive.
Kylie N. Fickling, 19, was last seen Thursday in the area of 600 Dixie Drive.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing endangered woman.

Kylie N. Fickling, 19, was last seen Thursday in the area of 600 Dixie Drive. Fickling was last seen wearing a blue tee-shirt, green shorts and sandals, according to TPD. Fickling is described as being five feet, three inches tall, weighing 110 pounds and having sandy blonde hair.’

TPD said there is concern for Fickling’s welfare.

Anyone with any information regarding Fickling’s whereabouts is urged to contact TPD at 850-891-4200.

