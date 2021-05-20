Advertisement

Unity in the Community program to launch fundraiser to benefit Southside students

By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of Mercedes Hall Thomas, a former Tallahassee resident who passed in 2018, will be holding an event this weekend to benefit students from the Southside with their future college plans.

The Unity in the Community program event will raise funds for a scholarship in Thomas’ name and will go toward Rickards High School students’ future college education. The recipient of the scholarship must attend a local college.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place Sunday, May 23 at 3 p.m. at Allen Temple CME Church located at 849 Kissimmee Street and is free and open to the public.

