2020 FSU graduates return for make up in-person commencement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - While Florida State University prepares to usher in a new set of students, the class of 2020 is returning for a traditional sendoff this weekend as a second chance for a once in a lifetime experience.

Three ceremonies will be held at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Saturday May 22. According to the press release, the decision comes after all in-person commencements were cancelled over the last year due to COVID-19.

One returning graduate said she’s anxious to attend this redo graduation. Especially since she’ll be crossing the stage this time, instead of her living room.

“It didn’t really feel like it was real,” said graduate Olivia Hopkins. “I was walking across my living room and that was my graduation. But I’m really excited to walk across that stage in the Tucker Center.”

President John Thrasher made the announcement back in March that the 2020 graduating class would return for their traditional send off. President and CEO of the Alumni Association, Julie Decker, said she’s received a tremendous amount of feedback from students in anticipation for their return.

“We are really thankful for President Thrasher’s leadership in ensuring that this got rescheduled,” said Decker.

She added that it’s an experience that every student deserves, one that she believes will give the students the closure they need as they continue in their next chapter in life.

“I think we were thrilled to see how complete this made these young alumni feel, and how happy they were to see this come to fruition,” added Decker.

The Alumni Association will host several graduation events to make up for the missed traditions during the pandemic.

“We have several hundred coming back this evening. We have donuts and diplomas. We’ll have the proper champagne toast that we do every year,” Decker said.

This offers them an opportunity to commemorate their accomplishments the right way.

“In many ways it feels like we are welcoming back these students,” said Decker. “But they have been alumni out there in the world for a year, and this experience for them, I think is going to solidify that for them.”

