Amazon shuts down construction site in Conn. after 7th noose found

By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beam.

Local police are calling the series of incidents “potential” hate crimes.

Another rope tied like a noose was discovered Wednesday at the site in Windsor.

Law enforcement officials said Thursday that they have intensified their investigation, and the state NAACP called for the suspect or suspects to be brought to justice.

Amazon says it is closing the site until Monday so additional security measures can be put in place.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information that would identify any suspects.

