Congressman Austin Scott responds to the closing of Irwin Co. Detention Center’s immigration jail

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it would terminate contracts with LaSalle Corrections, the private operator of Irwin County Detention Center, to discontinue the use of the immigration jail at the detention center.

The immigration jail is closing after an investigation where immigrant women claimed they were forced into unwanted medical procedures.

DHS also said additional detention facilities could close in a statement that noted that it would “review concerns” about other centers.

In September 2020, four immigrant support agencies in the state filed a complaint against the detention center regarding the concerns about the rate of hysterectomies performed, along with COVID-19 protocol concerns and the shredding and fabrication of medical records.

Congressman Austin Scott released a statement regarding Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas directing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to discontinue the use of the facility:

“I wish we didn’t have a need for ICE detention centers. Ideally, our country’s border would be secure, and we’d have an immigration system that encourages people to go through the process to immigrate lawfully to our great nation. But we don’t live in a perfect world, and the rhetoric from President Biden and liberal Democrats about open borders has created an unprecedented immigration crisis that he and his administration continue to escalate.

“The Biden Administration already doesn’t have room to detain the influx of people we’ve seen crossing the border since January, and now is not the time to play partisan games and close ICE detention facilities when we need them the most. It is reckless, irresponsible, puts Americans at risk and only makes the current immigration crisis worse. With regard to the Irwin County Detention Center, there have been multiple investigations into the allegations made against the Center and local health care providers in Irwin County. The accusations were false, and liberal Democrats have seized on this false narrative in an effort to further undermine our nation’s immigration system and demonize our law enforcement officials.”

