Faith that spans continents: Good Shepherd Catholic Church donates $18K to churches in the Congo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From Florida to the Congo, a Tallahassee church is giving back to a former capital city priest, that is now serving in Africa.

Good Shepherd Catholic Church is currently raising money to help their sister parish outside of Kenge in the Congo.

Father Jean Yangia, originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, studied to be a priest and worked with Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Tallahassee. Now, he serves several parishes back in his home country, traveling long distances to preach.

“More than thirteen station, and the farthest one is about one hundred and fifty miles,” Father Jean said.

These churches are currently making do without necessities such as a roof. Father Jean’s community in the Big Bend is lending a hand raising money for their brothers in faith.

“Our initial goal was 15,500 dollars based on the items that the people in the Congo identified for us, and we’ve already raised 18,000 thanks to the generosity of our parishioners and others,” Deacon Jerry Haynes with Good Shepherd Catholic Church explained.

The money will go towards purchasing metal sheets to fix the roof, holy objects to hold the blessed sacrament and toward solar panels for electricity.

“So there is no energy. We don’t have electricity. That’s also very difficult for us to work during the night. So it’s very dark,” Father Jean explained.

One Good Shepherd parishioner, Mukweso Mwenene who organized the mission, is also from the Congo. He’s proud of his Tallahassee community for going above and beyond for his old home.

“You can see the enthusiasm of people coming, talking, and really feeling that we are Universal Church,” Mwenene said.

Father Jean is grateful for his Tallahassee friendships.

“Best gift we have for them to give them back is just our prayers. So, that’s all I can say to all of the people of Good Shepherd,” added Father Jean.

If you’d like to donate to Good Shepherd’s Congo Mission, click here.

