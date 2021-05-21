FAMU COVID-19 vaccine site begins administering Pfizer vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University vaccination site at the Al Lawson Center now administers all three vaccine brands.

Previously, the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson brand vaccines were the only two available at the site. Student affairs Director Tanya Tatum said now that the age requirement has been lowered to 12-years-old and older, everyone eligible can be vaccinated at that one location.

14-year-old Marvin Green III was accompanied by his father to get his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Green is a student at FAMU DRS and said he’s anxious to get his life back.

“Being in the house is fun, it’s pretty nice, you get to rest a lot but eventually everything has got to go back to normal. You know, I can’t see my friends if I don’t get vaccinated, so, you know, it’s going to be a good turning point in my life,” he said.

Green was the first minor to be vaccinated at Al Lawson now that all three brands are available.

According to Tatum, vaccinations have slowed down recently, and she’s hoping they will pick back up now that the site is a one stop for vaccines.

