Advertisement

FAMU COVID-19 vaccine site begins administering Pfizer vaccine

The FAMU vaccination site at the Al Lawson Center now administers all three vaccine brands.
The FAMU vaccination site at the Al Lawson Center now administers all three vaccine brands.(WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University vaccination site at the Al Lawson Center now administers all three vaccine brands.

Previously, the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson brand vaccines were the only two available at the site. Student affairs Director Tanya Tatum said now that the age requirement has been lowered to 12-years-old and older, everyone eligible can be vaccinated at that one location.

14-year-old Marvin Green III was accompanied by his father to get his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Green is a student at FAMU DRS and said he’s anxious to get his life back.

“Being in the house is fun, it’s pretty nice, you get to rest a lot but eventually everything has got to go back to normal. You know, I can’t see my friends if I don’t get vaccinated, so, you know, it’s going to be a good turning point in my life,” he said.

Green was the first minor to be vaccinated at Al Lawson now that all three brands are available.

According to Tatum, vaccinations have slowed down recently, and she’s hoping they will pick back up now that the site is a one stop for vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County is reviewing plans to build a huge retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan...
Massive retail ‘fulfillment center’ planned at Mahan/I-10 interchange in Tallahassee
David Copeland and Erin Kelly Copeland were taken into custody on May 13 on charges of...
Tallahassee in-laws accused of massive prescription drug fraud scheme
The Tallahassee Police Department has released body camera and surveillance videos from...
Tallahassee police body cam videos from Sunday DUI arrest posted on YouTube
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
The 26-year-old man seen on video getting hit repeatedly by Tallahassee Police Department...
Man seen getting hit by TPD officers in viral video speaks out

Latest News

Tallahassee Community College has been recognized as one of the top ten colleges in the nation...
TCC recognized as 1 of top 10 colleges in nation by Aspen Institute
Bainbridge Public Safety is investigating after an attempted theft of a stand-alone ATM machine...
BPS investigating after attempted ATM machine theft
An inmates rights organization is speaking out after a former prison supervisor pleaded guilty...
Organization works to ensure justice for inmates in South Georgia
The Tallahassee Police Department made a large drug bust Tuesday.
Tallahassee Police Department arrests 4 following North Monroe Street drug bust