Gov. DeSantis signs tax package, includes 3 tax holidays

Florida Governor Ron Desantis (Source: WWSB)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - Floridians are again getting a break from sales taxes, with so called “tax holidays” for back-to-school purchases and emergency preparedness.

Some sales taxes will also be suspended during a “freedom week” to spur sales of recreational equipment and supplies, as well as to encourage people back into music venues, museums and public events. Freedom week will take place the first week of July.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the tax holidays official Friday when he signed a tax bill into law. The breaks on taxes, however, are being offset by a new law the Republican governor already signed that would require sales taxes on online purchases.

