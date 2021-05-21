Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: May 21, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from May 20, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department has released body camera and surveillance videos from...
Tallahassee police body cam videos from Sunday DUI arrest posted on YouTube
Leon County is reviewing plans to build a huge retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan...
Massive retail ‘fulfillment center’ planned at Mahan/I-10 interchange in Tallahassee
David Copeland and Erin Kelly Copeland were taken into custody on May 13 on charges of...
Tallahassee in-laws accused of massive prescription drug fraud scheme
Kylie N. Fickling, 19, was last seen Thursday in the area of 600 Dixie Drive.
TPD asking public for help locating missing endangered woman
The 26-year-old man seen on video getting hit repeatedly by Tallahassee Police Department...
Man seen getting hit by TPD officers in viral video speaks out

Latest News

Bainbridge Public Safety is investigating after an attempted theft of a stand-alone ATM machine...
BPS investigating after attempted ATM machine theft
The Tallahassee Police Department made a large drug bust Tuesday.
Tallahassee Police Department arrests 4 following North Monroe Street drug bust
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office in Texas reported that it arrested John Warren and Cynthia...
Texas suspects arrested in Lowndes County, 74 vehicles seized during investigation
Leon County Booking Report: May 20, 2021