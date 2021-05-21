Advertisement

More than a game: Montford student’s dream comes true on the field

By Emma Wheeler
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Eli Hickey, a Montford Middle School football manager, stepped on the field and all the way to the end zone. Eli’s mom posted a video of just that on Facebook earlier this week that has racked up almost 2,000 views.

Goosebumps and happy tears are the two reactions WCTV has heard from parents and coaches. Eli has been the team manager this year and is a huge fan of the game.

A big dream came true for him for this week, but his family says this moment was much bigger than the game.

The gridiron is not your typical field of dreams, but for Eli, it’s a place to chase them.

“He’s been our biggest motivation on the team, pushing us, making sure our techniques are right and stuff,” said head football coach Dwayne Green.

Over the course of this yea, becoming a coach, leader and a player.

“Coach called right back and said, ‘guess what? He does need his cleats because he’s going in tonight.’ And I just got goosebumps I couldn’t believe it,” said Eli’s mom, Karen Hickey.

During Tuesday’s game against Deerlake Middle School, the coaches set up a kick return for Eli and a run for the highlight reel.

Eli is an ESE student, but that’s never slowed him down.

“He just does whatever he can do that people allow him to do just as a regular peer would it’s that experience, along with the support of his teammates that encouraged him to suit up and spur on,” said Karen.

“It means everything to these kids to be around kids that are their own age and to be able to do the same things that they’re doing,” Karen added.

As the team rallied in the end zone behind their friend and teammate.

It was a moment the coach says was truly something special.

“We were 0-11 this year, so I was wondering what could we do for the season to kind of salvage it. I wasn’t fortunate with a lot of football players, but I was fortunate with a lot of great kids with great character. And that showed, and I knew the future’s bright, and the future is going to be good for these kids,” said Green.

The Hickey family attributes a lot of Eli’s success to the Montford School Community and for going above and beyond to make sure ESE students are included.

When asked, Eli said he definitely wants to take the field again.

