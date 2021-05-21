Advertisement

Park visitors glad about Wild Adventures updated mask policy

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lots of maskless people were spotted on Friday at Wild Adventures.

Wild Adventures Theme Park recently updated their COVID-19 protocols following new CDC guidance.

Park-goers say they like the change.

“I feel so good. It just feels so much better to be out and around people now and see smiles, I feel good,” said Madison Williamson.

Park visitors from out of town and locals, tell us they are ready to enjoy a beautiful day outdoors with no masks.

Those fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a face-covering or socially distance, indoors or outdoors.

“I kinda like it, instead of having to keep up with it, you can enjoy your time ain’t gotta worry about it and do your own thing and stay away from people as much as possible,” said Cason Holly.

Masks are required for non-vaccinated guests older than the age of 12 in all indoor areas. Masks remain optional in outdoor areas where social distancing can be maintained.

Sanitation and ride capacities remain the same.

The park now looking very different from June last year, when it reopened.

Empty walkways are filled with foot traffic from families to students on field trips.

“I like the idea of not wearing a mask at the park. We’re outside anyway and I feel freer without the mask on,” said Randi Bhatti, visiting from Florida.

“Also just being in Florida we can talk about the heat and how it’s stifling when you have a mask on and you’re outside in the heat. I feel revived we don’t have to wear our masks,” said Suzannah Holway who accompanied Bhatti.

Wild adventures encourage everyone to continue playing safely.

