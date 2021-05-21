Advertisement

REMINDER: 10-digit dialing for 850 area code begins Saturday

Beginning June 22, new phone numbers will be issued the 448 area code
If you are trying to call a phone number with an 850 area code, you'll need to dial all 10...
If you are trying to call a phone number with an 850 area code, you’ll need to dial all 10 digits for your call to go through starting next month.(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you are trying to call a phone number with an 850 area code, you’ll need to dial all 10 digits for your call to go through starting Saturday, May 22.

The Big Bend will soon have an “area code overlay,” with the addition of the 448 area code coming to the Florida Panhandle.

Beginning Saturday, anyone trying to reach a number with an 850 area code will be required to dial the area code on all calls, including calls within the area code. This includes any numbers that may be pre-saved into your phone or other services that currently only use seven digits.

Starting June 22 of this year, new telephone numbers in the area will be issued the 448 area code, which was announced in late 2019.

