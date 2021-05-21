Seminoles rally in fifth to clip Owls, 6-2, in first game of regional play

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 10th-seeded Florida State Seminoles scored all of their runs in the fifth inning or later to notch a come-from-behind victory against the Kennesaw State Owls, 6-2, in their first game of the Tallahassee Softball Regional.

This is the eighth-straight regional in which the Seminoles have won their opening game.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the first three batters of the inning - Ana Shelnutt, Josie Muffley and Kaley Mudge - reached base safely to load the bases, marking the second time in the game the Seminoles put multiple runners on base in the same frame.

With the bases loaded and one out, after a Sydney Sherrill hit into a fielder’s choice that forced an out at home plate, Kalei Harding reached on an infield single to the pitcher’s circle, scoring Muffley for the first Seminoles run of the game and cutting the Owls lead in half at 2-1.

Elizabeth Mason and Cassidy Davis drew back-to-back walks to give the Seminoles their first lead of the game at 3-2 and Devyn Flaherty grounded into a fielder’s choice double play to end the inning, but not before Mason came into score on the play and give the Noles a 4-2 lead.

FSU added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on a two-run single from Sherrill, giving the Seminoles a 6-2 advantage.

Danielle Watson worked a one-two-three top of the seventh, including getting a swinging strikeout for the game’s final out, to seal the Seminole victory.

Kennesaw State jumped on Florida State early, scoring the game’s first run on the third batter of the game. Brea Dickey doubled off the left-centerfield wall on the first pitch of the game and came into score on a Lexi Solorzano fielder’s choice, giving the Owls a 1-0 lead.

KSU didn’t touch their lead again until the top of the fifth inning, when Hope Jiles scored on a Flaherty fielding error, giving KSU a 2-0 lead. After that play, the final eight Owls were retired in order.

Noles starter Kathryn Sandercock went 4.2 innings, allowed both runs (only one was earned) and scattered three hits, striking out one.

Watson, who earned the victory, pitched 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit and striking out a pair.

Mudge, who led off for FSU, led the way offensively, going 3-for-4 at the plate and scored twice. KSU’s Dickey was the only Owl to record multiple hits.

KSU starter Melanie Bennett logged a 102-pitch complete game in the losing effort, allowing six runs (three earned) on eight hits and issued five walks, striking out one.

FSU returns to the diamond on Saturday at 12 p.m. and will face UCF, who outlasted Auburn, 5-4, in Friday’s first game at JoAnne Graf Field.

Auburn and Kennesaw State will meet at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game.

