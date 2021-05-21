Advertisement

TCC recognized as 1 of top 10 colleges in nation by Aspen Institute

Tallahassee Community College has been recognized as one of the top ten colleges in the nation...
Tallahassee Community College has been recognized as one of the top ten colleges in the nation by the Aspen Institute.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College has been recognized as one of the top ten colleges in the nation by the Aspen Institute, the school announced in a press release.

The accolades were given at a virtual ceremony Tuesday where TCC was a finalist for the Aspen Prize. During the ceremony, First Lady Jill Biden offered congratulations and commended the Aspen Prize finalists for “remarkable achievements.”

“The best institutions don’t just teach, they empower, they meet students where they are and help them to get to where they want to go,” Biden said. “That’s what the Aspen Prize is all about, recognizing the schools that are leading the way, showing us that all students can learn, achieve, and thrive, if only they have the opportunities and support they need.”

The 18-month Aspen Prize review process includes the examination of extensive data on performance and improvements, along with site visits to each finalist college. This year, Aspen Prize was awarded to San Antonio College.

“It is humbling to be identified by the Aspen Institute as one of the Top 10 colleges in the nation,” said TCC President Jim Murdaugh in the press release. “I am extremely proud of our faculty and staff and what we’ve accomplished, but there is no finish line for this work.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County is reviewing plans to build a huge retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan...
Massive retail ‘fulfillment center’ planned at Mahan/I-10 interchange in Tallahassee
David Copeland and Erin Kelly Copeland were taken into custody on May 13 on charges of...
Tallahassee in-laws accused of massive prescription drug fraud scheme
The Tallahassee Police Department has released body camera and surveillance videos from...
Tallahassee police body cam videos from Sunday DUI arrest posted on YouTube
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
The 26-year-old man seen on video getting hit repeatedly by Tallahassee Police Department...
Man seen getting hit by TPD officers in viral video speaks out

Latest News

Bainbridge Public Safety is investigating after an attempted theft of a stand-alone ATM machine...
BPS investigating after attempted ATM machine theft
An inmates rights organization is speaking out after a former prison supervisor pleaded guilty...
Organization works to ensure justice for inmates in South Georgia
The Tallahassee Police Department made a large drug bust Tuesday.
Tallahassee Police Department arrests 4 following North Monroe Street drug bust
NOAA’s 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook issues a 60% chance for an above average season