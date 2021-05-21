TCC recognized as 1 of top 10 colleges in nation by Aspen Institute

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College has been recognized as one of the top ten colleges in the nation by the Aspen Institute, the school announced in a press release.

The accolades were given at a virtual ceremony Tuesday where TCC was a finalist for the Aspen Prize. During the ceremony, First Lady Jill Biden offered congratulations and commended the Aspen Prize finalists for “remarkable achievements.”

“The best institutions don’t just teach, they empower, they meet students where they are and help them to get to where they want to go,” Biden said. “That’s what the Aspen Prize is all about, recognizing the schools that are leading the way, showing us that all students can learn, achieve, and thrive, if only they have the opportunities and support they need.”

The 18-month Aspen Prize review process includes the examination of extensive data on performance and improvements, along with site visits to each finalist college. This year, Aspen Prize was awarded to San Antonio College.

“It is humbling to be identified by the Aspen Institute as one of the Top 10 colleges in the nation,” said TCC President Jim Murdaugh in the press release. “I am extremely proud of our faculty and staff and what we’ve accomplished, but there is no finish line for this work.”

