Two city commissioners calling for change to TPD’s use of force policy after controversial arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In response to last weekend’s controversial arrest of DUI suspect Jacquez Kirkland, some city and community leaders are calling for a change in TPD’s policy.

During that arrest, officers hit Kirkland three times with a baton while they were pinning him on the ground.

City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter called the news conference, not on behalf of the city of Tallahassee, but their offices.

The two were joined by Pastor Lee Johnson and Tallahassee NAACP president, Mutaqee Akbar.

Akbar also represents Kirkland as his lawyer in this case.

TPD released the body camera video of Kirkland’s arrest on Thursday.

Police maintain the officers’ actions were in line with department policy in dealing with someone who is resisting arrest.

Akbar maintains Kirkland was not resisting and say if the officers are considered within policy, that policy needs to change.

“It should not be in anybody’s policy, TPD, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, anybody that a citizen who questions why he is being arrested and now suddenly is on the ground defenseless, on his stomach with four different officers on top of him,” said Akbar.

Commissioner Porter said that last weekend’s arrest of Kirkland shows the need for an open and honest conversation.

She says she doesn’t want to vilify TPD or cast blame, but says a change to their use of force policy is necessary.

The current TPD policy says force can be used when a person is “displaying aggressive resistance and in some cases active resistance.”

“Are we really saying that it’s okay to beat someone with a baton when they’re face down in a prone position? And if those actions are outside of policy, why was it not followed and why is our leadership saying that it was?” said Porter.

Commissioner Matlow says the policy shouldn’t be allowed, especially with non-violent offenders.

“The question we are trying to answer is not whether this is active resistance or passive resistance. What we’re answering is, is it okay to beat a nonviolent person face down on his stomach with a baton? That’s the only question that matters.”

TPD issued a statement to WCTV on Friday, they wrote:

“The Tallahassee Police Department remains committed to transparency and open dialogue with the community in reference to our forward facing policies. As a progressive and continually evolving law enforcement agency we adhere to the highest standards of performance and best practices set forth to ensure the safety of the community as well as our officers. We encourage the input of the Citizens Review Board and the Citizens Advisory Council and await their evaluation of the incident at their upcoming meetings.”

Porter says the city commission plans to discuss TPD’s use of force policy at their next meeting on June 3rd.

That is the same day the citizen’s review board is scheduled to review and look at all the body camera footage from the incident.

