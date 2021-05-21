Advertisement

VSU loosens COVID-19 restrictions

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - New guidelines at Valdosta State University align with the recommendations from the CDC, allowing those fully vaccinated to stop wearing masks and practicing social distance.

Students and staff at VSU can look forward to a new school year without safety measures enforced, but instead just encouraged, for some. The campus Provost and Co-chair of the VSU task force, Dr. Robert T. Smith said that fully vaccinated people will not have to follow those precautions if they choose not to.

For those who have not been vaccinated, officials say they’re encouraged to act responsibly and still follow those guidelines when around others.

“You see people have been reluctant, but the track record with the vaccinations has just been outstanding and I truly hope that just about everybody who is able to will get vaccinated quickly,” said Dr. Smith.

The campus won’t require proof of vaccination, however, Smith said officials are counting on students, staff and visitors keeping others in mind when deciding not to mask up and social distance.

