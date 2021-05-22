Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, May 22

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were on the upswing Saturday morning with abundant sunshine. The Big Bend and South Georgia will see more of the same sun and near-average temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will be in the 60s and highs in the mid 80s near the coast to the lower 90s inland. High pressure at the surface will continue to keep the weather dry and those winds mainly out of the east. The rip current risk will remain high Saturday along the coast; therefore, swimming is not encouraged.

High pressure aloft is forecast to amplify aloft by the end of the weekend, setting the stage for above-normal temperatures at the start of the new work week. Rain chances will remain near zero or at 10% through Wednesday. Highs will reach into the middle 90s in many inland locations with lows in the 60s. A slight breakdown in the ridge late week will allow rain chances to creep up to 20%.

