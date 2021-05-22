Dog left in dumpster in Florida reunited with rescuers

JUPITER, Fla. (WCTV) - Six months ago to the day, a dog that was left in a dumpster at a Walmart in Fort Pierce made its way to Furry Friends in Jupiter to start the recovery process, and Friday, another milestone was reached.

It’s a reunion months in the making.

“Her name is Lola. We adopted her the weekend after Thanksgiving,” said her new mom, Michele Jacobs, who has a passion for rescue dogs and the patience of a mother.

“When she came back to our house, she really struggled for the first three months. I slept with her in another room, and she really she is attached to me. She struggled with me for probably 3 months,” described Jacobs.

It’s a patience similar to that practiced by Furry Friends Adoption Clinic and Ranch.

“When you have a starving dog like that, you have to gradually bring them back so we gave it the care we did. Two hounds that were dumped into a dumpster,” one of Lola’s rescuers said.

Now the hope is this transformation will inspire others.

“I hope so! absolutely please adopt, please rescue these babies they are all so sweet and its not their fault,” Jacobs said.

“And it inspires us that we are doing the right thing,” added the rescuer.

The right thing being rescue, rehab and rehome.

“Especially so close to death. We didn’t know it was touch and go for a while. Its the best feeling in the world. We saved two lives,” said the rescuer.

The dog is now 20 pounds heavier than six months ago. The love for her is growing as well.

“She was so abused and you can look at her and see all the scars on her,” said Jacobs. “She has parts of her ears missing and her tail is only have the size it should be. So we know she has been through a lot she is the sweetest smartest precocious little teenager we have.”

And as the saying goes, all dogs are good dogs, yep, and they wake up happy every single day.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.