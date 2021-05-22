Advertisement

Faceville Highway railroad crossing to close for emergency repair

An emergency repair by CSX Transportation will close down the railroad crossing located on Faceville Highway/GA 97 near W. Alice St and Highway 84.
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - An emergency repair by CSX Transportation will close down the railroad crossing located on Faceville Highway/GA 97 near W. Alice St and Highway 84, Bainbridge Public Safety announced.

On Wednesday, June 2, beginning at 9 a.m., the crossing will shut down. It is set to reopen on Thursday, June 3 by 5 p.m. Drivers are urged to take this in consideration when planning travel.

There will be no access across the tracks until the crossing is reopened, BPS said. Because of this, traffic will be rerouted and signage will be in place.

Any updates to this closure will be posted to BPS’ Facebook page, which you can access by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

