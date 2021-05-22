FHP makes arrest in Thursday night hit-and-run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One man has been arrested on multiple charges after committing a hit-and-run late Thursday night, the Florida Highway Patrol announced in a press release.

A Moorland, Ind. man, 46, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence - 4th or subsequent offense, driving under the influence with property damage, leaving the scene of a traffic crash, driving while license suspended or revoked and resisting officer without violence.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Interstate-10 West near the 188 mile marker in Gadsden County, according to FHP.

A car was was traveling eastbound in the inside westbound travel lane of I-10. A second car was traveling traveling westbound in the inside westbound travel lane, directly in the path of the first car. The second car attempted to swerve to the right to avoid the first car, but was unsuccessful, causing the left-front of the first car to collide with the left-rear of the second car. The first car then collided with a third vehicle before coming to final rest on the north shoulder of I-10.

The driver of the first car then ran away before FHP arrived on scene.

The driver was located by FHP with the assistance of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Aviation Unit.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.