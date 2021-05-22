Advertisement

GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Adel

By WALB News Team
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead and an officer is hospitalized after an exchange of gunfire early Saturday morning in Adel, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

GBI agents said preliminary information shows that around 2:15 a.m., two officers with the Adel Police Department responded to the 700 block of Tony Street in reference to a stolen car.

The officers saw a man, later identified as Steve Newsome, 31, of Adel, in the passenger seat of the car. The GBI said as Newsome got out of the car, there was an exchange of gunfire.

One of the officers was struck multiple times and was taken to the South Georgia Medical Center. She is currently in stable condition.

Newsome was also struck multiple times but was able to run a short distance. Officers caught up with Newsome and administrated CPR until EMS/Fire arrived, but Newsome died on the scene.

Newsome’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2224. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI said they will continue to conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Alapha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 33rd officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.

