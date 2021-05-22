Advertisement

LCSO holding Community Shred Day event Saturday

Residents can bring any personally sensitive paper-based documents and records to be shredded...
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring a Shred Day for Tallahassee residents on Saturday, May 22. The event runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tallahassee-Leon Federal Credit Union located at 1827 Capital Circle Northeast.

Residents can bring any personally sensitive paper-based documents and records to be shredded for free at the event. LCSO said there is no need to remove staples, paper clips or file folders from the documents.

LCSO asks that residents bring only three boxes of bags of documents per person.

Hard drive destruction and electronics recycling will also be available.

