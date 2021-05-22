Scholarship fund aimed at benefitting graduating Godby High School students gifted to TCC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new scholarship fund that will benefit graduating seniors from Godby High School has been gifted to Tallahassee Community College, the school announced in a press release.

Oliver/Sperry Renovation and Allen & Pam Nobles have each created a $25,000 scholarship fund to students graduating from this school that are first in their family to attend college. These funds will be matched dollar for dollar, creating two new $50,000 scholarship funds. Oliver/Sperry partners Bill Oliver and Todd Sperry and Allen Nobles are all Godby High School alumni.

Each year, 10 students will be selected over the next five years and will receive a $1,000 scholarship in the fall and $1,000 in the spring to help cover their tuition. They will also receive a laptop from the TCC Foundation, and a $500 book scholarship to the TCC Bookstore, according to the press release.

TCC said that currently, there are more than 400 students from Godby enrolled at TCC. Just over 17 percent are dual enrolled students and 80 percent of them are on some kind of financial aid.

“We did not want to fund another scholarship that would provide just five scholarships over the next five years,” said Todd Sperry of Oliver/Sperry Renovation in the press release. “We wanted to make more of an impact by spending the funds over the next five years and providing 25 scholarships.”

“Zip code 32304 needs assistance in improving quality of life. We felt our best impact would be through funding education,” said Allen Nobles. “Having worked with Godby High School and TCC for many years, I know the value that both can provide to change the lives of many deserving people by providing an education to those that have not had the means to do so in the past. We chose to provide this especially to first generation students because they are the ones that have the most need and can hopefully change their lives.”

