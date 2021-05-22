Advertisement

Tallahassee Beer Festival making a comeback this summer

By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Beer Festival is making a comeback this summer, this time at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

In a Friday press release, the festival announced that this year’s event will take place on August 28 from 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

More than 70 breweries, home brewers and beer-related vendors will be at the third annual event, and an unlimited sampling of over 200 varieties of beer, seltzer, cider and mead will be available, according to the press release.

This year, the event will benefit United Partners for Human Services’ participating human service agencies. All net proceeds go directly back to this agency.

Tickets went on sale Friday, and can be purchased online by clicking here. Updates on the festival will be posted to the Tallahassee Beer Festival’s Facebook page.

