Thomasville Police seeing uptick in vehicle theft, entering autos

The Thomasville Police Department says it has seen an uptick in entering autos and stolen vehicles in the last couple of months.
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department says it has seen an uptick in entering autos and stolen vehicles in the last couple of months.

The majority of these vehicles were unlocked and some even had keys inside of them at the time of theft, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

“Let’s make a pact to stop making the job easy for the would-be thieves! Our investigators are working hard to identify and catch the person(s) responsible, but in the meantime, there are some steps you can take to help protect your property,” TPD wrote.

In an effort to prevent these incidents, TPD said to do the following:

  • Make it a habit to lock your car each and every time you leave it, even if just for a few minutes while you run in to a store.
  • Don’t leave firearms and other valuables in your car.
  • Report suspicious behavior to Dispatch at 229-226-2101.

